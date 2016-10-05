LIMA Argentine forward Angel Correa says he is ready to fill the void left by talismanic striker Lionel Messi for their World Cup qualifier away at Peru on Thursday.
Five-times World Player of the Year Messi will miss the fixture with a thigh problem, giving the 21-year-old Atletico Madrid forward Correa a chance to add to his five caps.
"There is only one Messi," Correa told reporters after training on Tuesday. "I am happy to be here and if I am to replace him then I will try to do it in the best way possible and help the team."
Argentina are third in the South American qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup, a point adrift of leaders Uruguay approaching the halfway stage.
Peru sit ninth in the 10-team standings which will provide up to five qualifiers for the tournament in Russia.
