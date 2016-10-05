Argentina's Angel Correa kicks the ball during a training session ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Brazil in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/Files

LIMA Argentine forward Angel Correa says he is ready to fill the void left by talismanic striker Lionel Messi for their World Cup qualifier away at Peru on Thursday.

Five-times World Player of the Year Messi will miss the fixture with a thigh problem, giving the 21-year-old Atletico Madrid forward Correa a chance to add to his five caps.

"There is only one Messi," Correa told reporters after training on Tuesday. "I am happy to be here and if I am to replace him then I will try to do it in the best way possible and help the team."

Argentina are third in the South American qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup, a point adrift of leaders Uruguay approaching the halfway stage.

Peru sit ninth in the 10-team standings which will provide up to five qualifiers for the tournament in Russia.

