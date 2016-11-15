Football Soccer - Brazil's training - Galo training center, Vespasiano, Brazil - 13/11/16 - Brazil's head coach Tite attends a training session in preparation for their World Cup qualifying match against Peru. REUTERS/Cristiane Mattos

LIMA Brazil coach Tite warned his side to be wary of Peru's attacking threats, Christian Cueva and Paolo Guerrero, when the two teams clash in World Cup qualifying in Lima on Tuesday.

Cuevo matched Guerreo's qualifying tally of three goals by scoring in the 4-1 win away to Paraguay on Thursday, a win which moved Peru within three points of one of the region's four qualifying spots.

"Cueva, Guerrero, they are players that are... important," Tite told reporters on Monday.

Five-times world champions Brazil top the 10-team South American standings on 24 points from 11 games, 10 clear of Peru, after they beat arch rivals Argentina 3-0 at home on Thursday.

They also beat Peru by the same scoreline last year but midfielder Fernandinho adopted a cautious tone, with Peru only losing once at home in five qualifying matches.

"Peru is at home with the players that it has. We respect them a lot and know the qualities that they have," he said.

(Reporting by Reuters TV. Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)