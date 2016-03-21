DOHA, March 21 Organisers of Qatar's 2022 World Cup are considering a proposal to house football fans in Bedouin-style desert camps amid growing concerns about a potential shortage of accommodation during the tournament.

Most of the 500,000 fans expected to descend on the tiny Gulf country will stay in hotels and apartments, but thousands could also camp under canvas in desert areas close to stadiums, a move organisers are holding up as a creative, and culturally authentic, way for Qatar to meet FIFA requirements.

"At the heart of this World Cup is a commitment to showcase the hospitality and friendship of the Middle East. As a result, we are actively researching the concept of supporters sleeping under the stars," a spokesperson for Qatar's 2022 World Cup Supreme Committee told Reuters without giving further details. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)