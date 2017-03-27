Football Soccer - Romania v Denmark - World Cup 2018 Qualifiers - Cluj Arena Stadium, Cluj-Napoca, Romania - 26/3/17. Romania's Vlad Chiriches reacts while a doctor checks his shoulder during the game. Inquam Photos/David Muntean/via REUTERS

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania Romania extended their unimpressive run of results under German coach Christohp Daum when they scrambled a 0-0 draw with Denmark in a World Cup Group E qualifier on Sunday.

The stalemate left Romania fourth in the standings with six points from five matches, a point behind Montenegro and Denmark and seven adrift of Poland who beat the Montenegrins 2-1 away.

The result means Romania, still searching for their first home win in the qualifying campaign, have failed to score in four consecutive games for the first time since 1931.

The hosts were outclassed by Denmark, who missed the chance to move up to second place after wasting several opportunities with Christian Eriksen coming closest to breaking the deadlock.

Romania visit Poland in their next group game on June 10 while Denmark travel to Kazakhstan.

