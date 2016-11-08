LONDON Charlie Adam has criticised the decision to bring Celtic midfielder Scott Brown back into the Scotland squad to play England in a World Cup qualifier less than three months after he announced his international retirement.

Adam, who admitted his frustrations about being continually overlooked by Gordon Strachan and questioned whether the Scotland manager was picking his best players, said the inclusion of Brown would be a kick in the teeth for others in the squad.

The 31-year-old Brown has admitted his Scotland comeback may only be for Friday's game at Wembley, but is expected to be part of the starting lineup when the fierce rivals meet in Group F.

“He’s just come straight back in to play against England. If I’m another player I’m going to be thinking: ‘what’s going on, why am I not getting an opportunity?’," Adam told TalkSport on Tuesday.

“I understand he’s got 50 caps and he’s done well for his country, but once you retire let somebody else have an opportunity. They’ve been waiting for an opportunity for a long time. If he’s only going to come back for one game I don’t feel it’s right for the other players who are sat on the bench.”

Adam's own international future continues to look bleak after he was again overlooked by Strachan having not played for his country since facing Qatar in a friendly last year.

He plays regularly for Premier League Stoke City, however, and feels Strachan is ignoring Scotland's best players despite a poor start to World Cup qualifying that has left them with four points from their first three games.

“I’m frustrated I’m not in the squad. I feel I am good enough to be named in the group of 23," Adam said.

“Look, I’m not saying I should be playing - I just want to be part of the set-up... I know you have to think about the future (by selecting young players), but let’s be honest, it’s the here and now that matters and we’re struggling.

"We’re not blessed with a great number of talented players, we’re a small nation, and we have to have to best players available for every squad. We have to have the best squad picked."

Scotland are fourth in Group F, but their solitary victory came against lowly Malta. They have also drawn at home to Lithuania and lost 3-0 away to Slovakia.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)