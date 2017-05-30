Britain Football Soccer - Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday - Sky Bet Championship - AESSEAL New York Stadium - 4/4/17 Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher celebrates scoring their second goal Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Lee Smith Livepic/Files

Striker Steven Fletcher is one of five players cut from Gordon Strachan's initial 29-man Scotland squad to face England in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on June 10.

Fletcher, who has 30 caps, missed out despite scoring five goals in his last seven matches for English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Striker Jamie Murphy (Brighton), midfielders John McGinn (Hibernian) and Kenny McLean (Aberdeen), and goalkeeper Jack Hamilton (Hearts) were also left out.

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, who sustained a facial injury in Saturday's Scottish Cup final, has been retained in the squad but is still a doubt for the match in Glasgow.

Scotland are fourth in Group F on seven points, six behind leaders England, having won just two of their five matches so far.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), David Marshall (Hull City), Allan McGregor (Hull City)

Defenders: Ikechi Anya (Derby County), Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town), Stephen Kingsley (Swansea City), Russell Martin (Norwich City), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Mark Reynolds (Aberdeen), Andrew Robertson (Hull City), Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Scott Brown (Celtic), Tom Cairney (Fulham), Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), James Forrest (Celtic), James McArthur (Crystal Palace), James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United)

Forwards: Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Chris Martin (Derby County), Steven Naismith (Norwich City)

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)