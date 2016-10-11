LJUBLJANA Oct 11 England were indebted to inspired keeper Joe Hart as they stumbled to a 0-0 draw in Slovenia in World Cup qualifying Group F on Tuesday -- a result which ended their 14-match winning sequence in qualifying matches.

Hart on loan with Torino after falling out of favour at Manchester City, was by far England's most impressive player as he made several fine saves to keep out a vibrant home side.

Group leaders England were hesitant at the back and offered little going forward and the closest they came to scoring was a shot that flew inches wide by skipper Wayne Rooney who came on as a second-half substitute.

England have seven points from three games while Slovenia have five along with Lithuania. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)