Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
LJUBLJANA Slovenia's Rok Kronaveter scored his first international goal with his first touch of the ball after coming on as a substitute to give his side a 1-0 home win over Slovakia in a scrappy World Cup Group F qualifier on Saturday.
The 29-year-old midfielder, who replaced Jasmin Kurtic in the 72nd minute, took a Josip Ilicic pass in his stride and side-footed home a sublime shot from the edge of the penalty area two minutes later.
The result left Slovenia on four points from two games after their opening 2-2 draw in Lithuania while the Slovakians, who were beaten by England 1-0 at home, have none.
The two sides produced a largely tepid match with chances few and far between in a contest littered with ugly fouls and yellow cards at the Stozice stadium.
Slovenia keeper Jan Oblak kept out a Robert Mak sitter in the 38th minute before Roman Bezjak rattled the crossbar at the other end on the stroke of halftime.
(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Martyn Herman)
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.