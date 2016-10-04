BELGRADE Uncapped midfielder Nemanja Radoja has been included in Serbia's squad in place of the injured Nemanja Maksimovic for their World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Austria, coach Slavoljub Muslin said on Tuesday.

"Maksimovic has sustained an ankle injury and will be sidelined so I have decided to bring Radoja into the frame," Muslin told Serbian media.

Radoja, a 23-year-old central midfielder, plays for Spanish top division side Celta Vigo and he featured in their 4-3 home win over champions Barcelona on Sunday.

Serbia, who drew 2-2 at home with Ireland in their opening Group D match, are away to Moldova on Thursday and at home to Austria on Sunday.

