SEOUL South Korea's World Cup qualifier against Syria on Sept. 6 is set to be moved to Malaysia from Macau, the Korea Football Association (KFA) said on Thursday.

The Group A match in the third round of qualifying for the 2018 tournament in Russia had originally been slated for Macau's Olympic Stadium but the venue had to be changed after the Syrian FA failed to reach an agreement with its Macau counterpart.

Syria are having to play their "home" ties in neutral venues due to security concerns from the civil war in the country.

The KFA said the game would take place at the Paroi Stadium in Seremban.

South Korea host China later on Thursday in the group opener, while Syria face Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)