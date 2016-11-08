Western Sydney Wanderers player Tomi Juric celebrates after scoring a goal during their Asian Champions League final first leg soccer match against Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal at Parramatta Stadium in Sydney October 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

MELBOURNE Australia striker Tomi Juric has been ruled out of next week's World Cup qualifier against Thailand in Bangkok after suffering a knee injury playing for his club FC Luzern.

Juric limped off the field early in the Swiss league match against Young Boys on Sunday and his club confirmed he would be unavailable for the Nov. 15 match against Thailand, Australia coach Ange Postecoglou said.

China-based forward Apo Giannou has been drafted into the squad as cover.

"Over the last 18 months we have worked hard to ensure we have depth and we have full faith in Apo to join the squad and get the job done," Postecoglou said.

Juric's withdrawal is another blow for the Socceroos, who lost midfielder Massimo Luongo and back-up goalkeeper Mitch Langerak to injuries on Monday.

Asian Cup champions Australia were already going into the match without Tim Cahill, their most prolific goal-scorer, who has been rested.

The Socceroos are second in Asia's Group B behind leaders Saudi Arabia, with Thailand chasing their first point after four successive defeats.

The top two teams qualify automatically for Russia 2018.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)