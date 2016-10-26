MELBOURNE Australia coach Ange Postecoglou has recalled forwards Tommy Oar and Nathan Burns in an extended 30-man squad for next month's World Cup qualifier against Thailand after being disappointed with the Socceroos' disjointed attack in the home draw against Japan.

Australia needed a second half penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw against Japan in their previous qualifier in Melbourne which saw the hosts slip to second in Asia's Group B behind Saudi Arabia.

Brisbane Roar's Oar and Japan-based Burns add depth to the wide attacking areas, while Postecoglou has also added uncapped midfielder Luke Brattan as a reward for his goal-scoring form for A-League team Melbourne City.

Turkey-based left back Aziz Behich is among four defenders added to the squad of 23 selected for the previous qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Postecoglou said he wanted to watch another week of matches before trimming the squad to 23 for the Nov. 15 qualifier in Bangkok.

"We have players who are in the squad or on the fringe, including those playing in the Hyundai A-League, that are just starting their seasons and with the tight turnaround from Japan to Thailand I wanted to have another look at them after they have showed good signs in the opening rounds," he added in a statement on Wednesday.

The Socceroos will arrive in Bangkok earlier than usual for the qualifier and hold a training camp as Thailand continues to mourn the death of long-serving King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The Thai football association initially asked to move the game from Bangkok out of respect for the king, who died earlier this month at 88, but later agreed to host it as scheduled.

Travelling Socceroos fans have been urged to tone down their dress and not indulge in any "joyful activities" at the stadium.

"We are happy that the game is going ahead as scheduled in Bangkok but completely understand the sensitivities following the death of the King of Thailand," said Postecoglou.

"We will be in Bangkok for a longer than usual period as we only have one match in this window so we will have a good lead in to ensure we are well prepared."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)