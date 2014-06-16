CUIABA, Brazil, June 16 Russia soccer coach Fabio Capello doesn't have much confidence in his players' ability to always write "intelligent" tweets, so he decided the best thing to do was to ban them from using Twitter while at the World Cup, he said on Monday.

"I can tell you that tweets sometimes can be a nuisance if they are not written in an intelligent fashion," said the Italian manager, known for his discipline, before Russia's World Cup opener against South Korea at the Pantanal arena on Tuesday.

"To prevent such a nuisance, I'd rather ask my players to abstain for a month."

Capello said he was not keeping his Russian squad from communicating with fans and media, noting that he has regularly made two players available on a rotating basis for interviews in the run up to Russia's first World Cup finals in 12 years.

Capello wouldn't even drop his tough exterior when asked about celebrating his 68th birthday in Brazil on Wednesday.

"I never expect presents from anyone or anywhere," he said. (Reporting by Mary Milliken, Editing by Nigel Hunt)