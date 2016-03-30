The United States eased to a crucial 4-0 win over Guatemala on Tuesday that saved their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign and took some pressure off coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

After a dreadful 2-0 defeat away to the same opponents on Friday, the United States would have been on the verge of elimination from qualifying with another defeat.

Reflecting the growing unease among fans and all-time U.S. leading scorer Landon Dononvan, a plane flew over the stadium in Columbus, Ohio prior to the match with a banner reading: "#FIREKLINSMANN HE'S A TINY LITTLE BIT BEHIND."

However, Clint Dempsey and Geoff Cameron scored first-half goals to settle United States' nerves, before Graham Zusi and Jozy Altidore completed the rout after the break

As one of the side's more experienced players, Dempsey led from the front and his goal moved him top of the country's all-time World Cup qualifying scoring list, with 14.

"Every team needs leadership from its veteran players," Klinsmann told reporters. "There's very good spirit in this group. It's a team that starts to gel more and more."

The win moved the United States on to seven points from four games, three behind Group C leaders Trinidad and Tobago. Guatemala are third on six points with St Vincent propping up the table after four straight defeats.

The two remaining group games will be played in September and the top two teams in each of the three groups will advance to the fifth and final round of qualifying.

With the game all but settled in the 81st minute, Klinsmann brought on 17-year-old Christian Pulisic, who became the youngest ever U.S. player to appear in a World Cup qualifier.

Pulisic holds dual citizenship for the United States and Croatia but his appearance cemented his future as an American international.

