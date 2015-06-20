June 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Women's World Cup Last 16 matches on Saturday Last 16 Saturday, June 20 Germany - Sweden 4-1 (halftime: 2-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Saturday, June 20 China v Cameroon (2330) Brazil v Australia (1700) France v Korea Republic (2000) Sunday, June 21 Canada v Switzerland (2330) Norway v England (2100) Tuesday, June 23 U.S. v Colombia (0000) Wednesday, June 24 Japan v Netherlands (0200)