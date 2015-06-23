June 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Women's World Cup Last 16 matches on Monday
Last 16
Tuesday, June 23
U.S. - Colombia 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Monday, June 22
Norway - England 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Canada - Switzerland 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Sunday, June 21
France - Korea Republic 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Brazil - Australia 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
China - Cameroon 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Saturday, June 20
Germany - Sweden 4-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Last 16
Wednesday, June 24
Japan v Netherlands (0200)