June 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Women's World Cup Last 16 matches on Tuesday Last 16 Wednesday, June 24 Japan - Netherlands 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, June 23 U.S. - Colombia 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Monday, June 22 Norway - England 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Canada - Switzerland 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Sunday, June 21 France - Korea Republic 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) Brazil - Australia 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) China - Cameroon 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Saturday, June 20 Germany - Sweden 4-1 (halftime: 2-0)