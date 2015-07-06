Soccer-Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
July 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Women's World Cup matches on Sunday 3rd Place Play-off Saturday, July 4 Germany - England 0-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Final Sunday, July 5 U.S. - Japan 5-2 (halftime: 4-1)
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
May 9 Harry Redknapp has said he is interested in taking charge of Birmingham as a full-time manager after holding initial talks with the club owners over his role next season.