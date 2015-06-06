Soccer-Stoke must end away-day goal drought, says Hughes
May 5 Stoke City must end their scoring drought away from home if they are to revive their chances of finishing in the top half of the Premier League, manager Mark Hughes said on Friday.
June 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Women's World Cup matches on Saturday Canada 1 Christine Sinclair 90+2pen China 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 53,058 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 7 New Zealand v Netherlands (0100) Norway v Thailand (1700) Germany v Ivory Coast (2000) Monday, June 8 Sweden v Nigeria (2000) Cameroon v Ecuador (2300) Tuesday, June 9 Japan v Switzerland (0200) Monday, June 8 U.S. v Australia (2330) Tuesday, June 9 Spain v Costa Rica (2000) France v England (1700) Colombia v Mexico (2000) Brazil v Korea Republic (2300)
May 5 Stoke City must end their scoring drought away from home if they are to revive their chances of finishing in the top half of the Premier League, manager Mark Hughes said on Friday.
May 5 Manager David Moyes confirmed on Friday that he will stay in charge of Sunderland next season, but revealed that top scorer Jermain Defoe could leave the club following their relegation to the Championship.