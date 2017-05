June 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Women's World Cup matches on Tuesday Tuesday, June 9 Spain 1 Vicky Losada 13 Costa Rica 1 Raquel Rodriguez 14 - - - Colombia 1 Daniela Montoya 82 Mexico 1 Veronica Perez 36 - - - France 1 Eugenie Le Sommer 29 England 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 11,686 - - - Monday, June 8 Japan 1 Aya Miyama 29pen Switzerland 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,942 - - - U.S. 3 Megan Rapinoe 12,78, Christen Press 61 Australia 1 Lisa De Vanna 27 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,148 - - - Cameroon 6 Madeleine Ngono Mani 34, Gaelle Enganamouit 36,73,90+3pen, Christine Manie 44pen, Gabrielle Onguene 79pen Ecuador 0 Red Card: Ligia Moreira 66 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 25,942 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, June 9 Brazil v Korea Republic (2300) Thursday, June 11 Germany v Norway (2000) China v Netherlands (2200) Friday, June 12 Canada v New Zealand (0100) Thursday, June 11 Ivory Coast v Thailand (2300) Friday, June 12 Australia v Nigeria (2100) Switzerland v Ecuador (2300) Saturday, June 13 Japan v Cameroon (0200) U.S. v Sweden (0000) Brazil v Spain (2000) France v Colombia (1700) England v Mexico (2000) Korea Republic v Costa Rica (2300) Monday, June 15 Ivory Coast v Norway (2000) Thailand v Germany (2000) China v New Zealand (2330) Netherlands v Canada (2330) Tuesday, June 16 Ecuador v Japan (2100) Switzerland v Cameroon (2100) Wednesday, June 17 Australia v Sweden (0000) Nigeria v U.S. (0000)