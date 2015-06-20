UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea close in on title and condemn Boro to relegation
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
June 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Women's World Cup Last 16 matches on Saturday Germany 4 Anja Mittag 24, Celia Sasic 36pen,78, Dzsenifer Marozsan 88 Sweden 1 Linda Sembrant 82 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 22,486 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 20 China v Cameroon (2330) Sunday, June 21 Brazil v Australia (1700) France v Korea Republic (2000) Canada v Switzerland (2330) Monday, June 22 Norway v England (2100) Tuesday, June 23 U.S. v Colombia (0000) Wednesday, June 24 Japan v Netherlands (0200)
May 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)