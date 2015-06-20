June 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Women's World Cup Last 16 matches on Saturday Germany 4 Anja Mittag 24, Celia Sasic 36pen,78, Dzsenifer Marozsan 88 Sweden 1 Linda Sembrant 82 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 22,486 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 20 China v Cameroon (2330) Sunday, June 21 Brazil v Australia (1700) France v Korea Republic (2000) Canada v Switzerland (2330) Monday, June 22 Norway v England (2100) Tuesday, June 23 U.S. v Colombia (0000) Wednesday, June 24 Japan v Netherlands (0200)