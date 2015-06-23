June 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Women's World Cup Last 16 matches on Monday
Monday, June 22
U.S. 2 Alex Morgan 53, Carli Lloyd 66pen
Missed penalty: Abby Wambach 50
Colombia 0
Red Card: Catalina Perez 47
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,442
- - -
Norway 1 Solveig Gulbrandsen 54
England 2 Stephanie Houghton 61, Lucy Bronze 76
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,829
- - -
Sunday, June 21
Canada 1 Josee Belanger 52
Switzerland 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 53,855
- - -
France 3 Marie-Laure Delie 5,47, Elodie Thomis 8
Korea Republic 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 15,518
- - -
Brazil 0
Australia 1 Kyah Simon 80
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,054
- - -
Saturday, June 20
China 1 Wang Shanshan 12
Cameroon 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,958
- - -
Germany 4 Anja Mittag 24, Celia Sasic 36pen,78, Dzsenifer Marozsan 88
Sweden 1 Linda Sembrant 82
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 22,486
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, June 24
Japan v Netherlands (0200)