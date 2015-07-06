Soccer-Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
July 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Women's World Cup matches on Sunday Sunday, July 5 U.S. 5 Carli Lloyd 3,5,16, Lauren Holiday 14, Tobin Heath 54 Japan 2 Yuki Ogimi 27, Julie Johnston 52og - - - Saturday, July 4 Germany 0 England 1 Fara Williams 108pen Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,483 - - -
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
May 9 Harry Redknapp has said he is interested in taking charge of Birmingham as a full-time manager after holding initial talks with the club owners over his role next season.