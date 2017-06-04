Soccer-Egypt forward Salah joins Liverpool
LONDON, June 22 Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (1100)
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters/IFR) - U.S. banks that have carved out a lucrative niche financing the construction and renovation of sports stadia are making a push into Europe, signing a major deal with English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur last month.