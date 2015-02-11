WELLINGTON New Zealand will begin their countdown to qualifying for the 2018 World Cup with a friendly against Asian Cup runners-up South Korea in March, New Zealand Football (NZF) said on Wednesday.

The All Whites, who did not qualify for last year's World Cup in Brazil, will play the Koreans in Seoul on March 31.

The clash will be the first between the two since 2000 when a two-match series in New Zealand saw the Koreans win 1-0 in Auckland before a scoreless draw in New Plymouth.

"On the field they will provide top-level competition for the team as they move forward in their preparation for the first stage of 2018 World Cup qualifying at the end of this year," NZF high performance director Fred de Jong said in a statement.

"Their showing in Australia highlights how strong they are and they will provide an excellent yardstick for (coach) Anthony (Hudson) and the team of where they sit at the beginning of what is an important year for the All Whites."

The first stage of Oceania qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia begins in September with four teams playing off for one spot in the second round with the seven higher-ranked teams.

The top two sides from each four-team group in the second round, which begins in October, will advance to the third round of home and away clashes, which doubles as the 2016 OFC Nations Cup.

The winner of the final round then enters a two-legged intercontinental playoff in 2017 for a spot in Russia.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)