Soccer-Tottenham facing impossible task now, says Dier
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
LONDON Jan 5 Holders Arsenal will travel to Championship (second tier) Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round following the draw on Monday.
League Two (fourth tier) Cambridge United, the lowest ranked team left in the competition, will host 11-times winners Manchester United.
Premier League leaders Chelsea will face Championship Millwall or third tier Bradford City and Manchester City are at home to Championship side Middlesbrough.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half