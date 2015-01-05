LONDON Jan 5 Holders Arsenal will travel to Championship (second tier) Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round following the draw on Monday.

League Two (fourth tier) Cambridge United, the lowest ranked team left in the competition, will host 11-times winners Manchester United.

Premier League leaders Chelsea will face Championship Millwall or third tier Bradford City and Manchester City are at home to Championship side Middlesbrough.

