Manchester United's Danny Welbeck (R) scores goal past West Bromwich Albion's Ben Foster during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Champions Manchester United rediscovered a touch of their old swagger, easing past strugglers West Bromwich Albion 3-0 on Saturday to record back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since December.

Phil Jones headed home a Robin van Persie free kick in the first half, Wayne Rooney finished a sweeping passing move with another header after the break and Danny Welbeck added a third to inflict further misery on a woeful West Brom side.

The Midlands club and manager Pepe Mel, winless since taking over in early January, stay one place above the relegation zone but level on points with Cardiff City who beat bottom club Fulham 3-1 with two goals from Steven Caulker.

Hovering above them are Crystal Palace, who missed the opportunity to pull five points clear of trouble after a 1-0 defeat by Southampton, while Norwich City in 15th were held to a 1-1 draw by Stoke City.

United, whose last outing was a demoralising Champions League defeat to Olympiakos, moved up to sixth in the table on 48 points, bringing some rare cheer to manager David Moyes.

"It was more like it," the United boss told the BBC.

"We were more creative and played well. It's never the easiest of places to come and we had lost to them earlier in the season so it was good to get a good result.

"We earned the right to be in front. When we did we sort of controlled chunks of the game. They were a threat and we were always going to have to defend."

Leaders Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the big game of the day later on Saturday.

