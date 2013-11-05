BRIEF-VGP: Private bond placement for amount of maximum 80 million euros
* Private placement of bonds for an amount of maximum 80 million euros ($87 million)
PARIS Nov 5 French bank Societe Generale will announce on Thursday that it is buying Credit Agricole's 50-percent stake in their Newedge brokerage joint venture, French daily Le Figaro said on its website on Tuesday.
Under the agreement Credit Agricole will also raise its stake in Amundi - the fund management business jointly owned by the two banks - to 80 percent from 75 percent, the paper said.
SocGen declined to comment. Credit Agricole was not immediately reachable for comment.
Reuters reported in June that Credit Agricole was in talks to sell its Newedge stake to SocGen. (Reporting by James Regan and Noelle Mennella; editing by David Evans)
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South African banking industry lobby group on Monday criticised President Jacob Zuma's order to call back home his finance minister from a roadshow abroad, saying the move risked a sovereign credit rating downgrade.
March 27 Dominion Diamond Corp , the target of an unsolicited $1.1 billion approach by U.S. billionaire Dennis Washington, said on Monday that it will launch a formal sales process for the company, boosting the company's share price.