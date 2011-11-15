* Some European banks 'deleveraging" in Asia

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Societe Generale , France's second-biggest listed bank, is increasing its headcount in several Asian centres even as it puts some of its businesses in the region under review.

SocGen, like many of its European peers, needs to raise capital ratios, and there are concerns that many banks are opting to cut back on lending rather than raise new equity and dilute the value of shares held by existing shareholders.

Ashley Wilkins, Deputy CEO of SocGen's Asia Pacific corporate and investment banking group, on Tuesday acknowledged "some deleveraging" among European banks in Asia.

But he said SocGen was keen to grow in the region where the bank is active in equity derivatives, trade financing, commodities and infrastructure.

"Net-net, we're hiring," Wilkins said of the French bank's corporate and investment banking operations in South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia during a media briefing in Singapore.

Wilkins said SocGen will next month announce new hires for its offices in Tokyo and Seoul. It has also just received permission to set up a representative office in Malaysia.

But SocGen was reviewing its involvement in areas such as financing real estate, aerospace and shipping, Wilkins added in response to a question about recent market talk that the bank was trying to sell some of its loan portfolios.

SocGen said last week it would slash bonuses and scrap its 2011 dividend to meet strict new capital requirements, after reporting a bigger-than-expected 31 percent fall in quarterly profit.

SocGen's corporate and investment bank, headquartered in Hong Kong, employs more than 1,800 employees across Asia Pacific, according to its website. Its Asian private bank, based in Singapore, has about 400 staff.

Wilkins declined to reveal the bank's overall staff levels in Asia, citing company policy.

But he said SocGen faced less pressure to cut costs than competitors which hired aggressively last year.

Banks known to have shed staff in Asia over the past month include Credit Suisse, Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd , and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"A lot of banks, backed by very buoyant fixed income results in 2009, did, in our eyes, over-hire ... We didn't do that and therefore we're not carrying a position of over-hiring," Wilkins said. (Reporting by Kevin Lim, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)