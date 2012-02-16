BRIEF-Zhongzhu Medical Holdings to transfer unit's stake for 50.1 mln yuan
* Says it plans to transfer 50 percent stake in mining unit to Zhuhai-based mining investment firm for 50.1 million yuan
PARIS Feb 16 France's second-biggest listed bank, Societe Generale, is to cut trader bonuses by a comparable amount to rival BNP Paribas, or 50 percent, SocGen head Frederic Oudea said on Thursday.
Overall corporate and investment bank bonuses, including other staff, will fall by 44 percent, the chief executive added.
"It will be a comparable fall (to BNP) for traders," said Oudea. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's central bank is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.