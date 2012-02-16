PARIS Feb 16 France's second-biggest listed bank, Societe Generale, is to cut trader bonuses by a comparable amount to rival BNP Paribas, or 50 percent, SocGen head Frederic Oudea said on Thursday.

Overall corporate and investment bank bonuses, including other staff, will fall by 44 percent, the chief executive added.

"It will be a comparable fall (to BNP) for traders," said Oudea. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)