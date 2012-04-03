PARIS, April 3 French banks would be open to new
Europe-wide banking regulations in the mould of the so-called
Volcker rule in the United States to crack down on speculative
risk-taking, the head of Societe Generale told Le
Figaro newspaper.
Frederic Oudea reiterated his opposition to a Vickers-style
reform as seen in the UK, ringfencing banks' retail operations
from their investment banks, however.
"At the international level, no one is considering a
complete separation or carve-up of the banks," Oudea was quoted
as saying in an interview to be published in the Wednesday
edition of Le Figaro.
"However, French banks would accept European regulation
based on the Volcker rule."
The Volcker rule, part of the Dodd-Frank financial oversight
law, is aimed at preventing losses that in 2008 ended in
taxpayer bailouts.
The French presidential election race has seen Socialist
frontrunner Francois Hollande call for the separation of banks'
risk-taking activities from those deemed useful to the economy.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)