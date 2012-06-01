PARIS, June 1 A banking union in the euro zone
would not solve the crisis of confidence in sovereign debt in
the region, the head of French bank Societe Generale
told Le Monde newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
Frederic Oudea added in the interview that there was no
collective effort by French banks to study ways of dealing with
a possible Greek exit from the euro currency, saying each
institution had to manage its own risks.
On the question of a banking union, Oudea told Le Monde: "A
banking union does not provide an answer to the question of the
crisis of confidence in sovereign debt."
The European Commission said on Wednesday in annual economic
recommendations that the euro zone should move to a banking
union and consider directly recapitalising banks from its
permanent bailout fund.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)