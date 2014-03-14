BRIEF-Universal Insurance Holdings CEO Sean P Downes 2016 total compensation $16.3 mln vs. $25.0 mln in 2015
* Universal Insurance Holdings Inc - CEO Sean P Downes 2016 total compensation $16.3 million versus $25.0 million in 2015 - Sec Filing
HONG KONG, March 14 Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd has agreed to buy French bank Societe Generale's (SocGen) Asian private bank for about $250 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
A deal is expected to be announced as early as Monday, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the information is not public.
DBS and SocGen declined to comment. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Denny Thomas and Pravin Char)
WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. Supreme Court, in a case with wide consequences for the policing of Wall Street, indicated on Tuesday it may diminish the Securities and Exchange Commission's ability to get back ill-gotten profits reaped through defendants' misconduct.