HONG KONG, March 14 Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd has agreed to buy French bank Societe Generale's (SocGen) Asian private bank for about $250 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

A deal is expected to be announced as early as Monday, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the information is not public.

DBS and SocGen declined to comment. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Denny Thomas and Pravin Char)