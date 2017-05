PARIS May 7 Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said he expected the French bank's dividend payout ratio would be between 35 and 50 percent, provided it met its 2013 regulatory capital targets.

"My view is to have a range in mind between 35 and 50 percent and we will decide in due course," Oudea told analysts on a conference call. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont; Editing by Christian Plumb)