PARIS, March 16 Societe Generale said on Wednesday that the European Central Bank's quantitative and monetary easing package announced last week was balanced and would not change the outlook for French retail.

"Fundamentally it will be neutral for French retail," SocGen Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea said at a Morgan Stanley conference in London broadcast on the French bank's website.

ECB chief Mario Draghi unleashed a bold easing package on Thursday, cutting rates and expanding asset buys, but he undid the very stimulus he hoped to achieve by suggesting there would be no further cuts.

Oudea reiterated that SocGen expected a slight erosion of French retail revenue in 2016. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)