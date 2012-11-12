DUBAI/PARIS Nov 12 Societe Generale
is close to reaching a final agreement on selling its majority
stake in its Egyptian banking arm to Qatar National Bank
(QNB), sources aware of the matter said on Monday.
The Qatari bank, part-owned by Qatar's sovereign wealth
fund, will also make a mandatory offer to minority shareholders
for the remaining 23 percent of National Societe Generale Bank
(NSGB), the sources said.
Both parts of the acquisition combined will value all of
NSGB at about $2.6 billion, two sources told Reuters, speaking
on condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.
Societe Generale declined to comment and QNB officials were
not immediately available to comment. Trade in NSGB shares was
suspended on Monday pending a statement by the bank on the
acquisition talks, the stock exchange said.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Sophie Sassard and Christian Plumb;
Editing by Andrew Torchia)