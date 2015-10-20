(Adds SocGen comment, detail, background)
By Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus
PARIS Oct 20 Societe Generale wants
to cut 2,000 jobs from its French retail network over then next
five years, the CFDT union said on Tuesday, as the country's
second-biggest listed bank bets on online business to cut costs.
Banks in France are reorganising their retail businesses to
drive growth in a low-interest rate environment, as mobile and
Internet banking become widely used and footfall in branches
declines.
"The number of job cuts is not confirmed and is the subject
of negotiations with unions," Societe Generale said in a
statement, adding that any cuts would be made through retirement
plans.
CFDT union said in a statement that SocGen is considering
closing 20 percent of its roughly 2,000 branches and cutting
2,000 jobs in France.
French banks face higher costs for retail operations than
their European peers due to their vast branch networks and
relatively poor developed use of digital services, HSBC analysts
said in a note.
BNP Paribas closed 52 branches in France in 2014 and could
close around 100 branches this year, according to a union
representative.
France banks have 11 employees per branch on average
compared with six in Spain, HSBC said.
SocGen said last month it planned to cut 420 staff in France
via voluntary departures and non-renewal of expiring contracts
as part of a drive to save 850 million euros ($967 million)
between 2015 and 2017.
($1 = 0.8792 euros)
(Editing by James Regan and David Clarke)