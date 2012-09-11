* No precise figure given, Europe environment "pretty
tough"-CEO
* Bank sticking to debt-cut plan, reiterates Basel III
target
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, Sept 11 France's No. 2 listed bank,
Societe Generale, sees "decent" returns ahead as it
sheds assets and beefs up balance-sheet strength to better
withstand the economic slowdown, its chief executive told a
conference on Tuesday.
Banks across Europe are cutting costs and re-thinking
strategy in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis as regulators
crack down on risk and as volatile markets rob them of profits.
Although CEO Frederic Oudea held back from giving a precise
figure, he made clear profitability beyond 2013 would fall short
of pre-crisis levels. The bank is in the final stages of a plan
to slash debt, cut risk and preserve cash to soothe investors.
"The road map is very clear," Oudea told a Barclays
conference in New York. "We have now to complete our objectives
for the end of 2013...and again build a model beyond 2013 to
deliver decent profitability.
"Clearly, it will be lower than what it was before the
crisis."
SocGen has previously mooted a return on equity of between
10 and 12 percent in a post-crisis environment, which would be
some 5 percentage points below pre-2008 levels.
The bank has put several business lines on the block and
could also sell its majority stake in Egypt's National Societe
Generale Bank, a key source of profits for its
international retail arm. Oudea said talks with prospective
buyer Qatar National Bank were at a very early stage.
Speaking after German rival Deutsche Bank said it
would axe more jobs, cut bonuses and sell assets to meet tougher
capital rules, SocGen's Oudea said his bank faced a "pretty
tough" economic environment in Europe for the coming quarters.
But the CEO also praised the commitment of governments and
the European Central Bank in taking action to keep the euro zone
afloat. The promise of further bond-market intervention by the
ECB, confirmed on Thursday, has helped lift European bank shares
including SocGen by 27 percent since the start of June.
Oudea's presentation showed SocGen had raised 2.3 billion
euros ($2.94 billion) in long-term funding between July 23 and
Aug. 27, leading to a total of 16.5 billion raised year-to-date.
SocGen also reiterated the bank's target of a 9.0 to 9.5
percent core Tier 1 ratio at the end of 2013 under Basel III
rules.
($1 = 0.7821 euros)
