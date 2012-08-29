PARIS Aug 29 French bank Societe Generale on Wednesday confirmed that it was in talks on a potential sale of its Greek unit Geniki Bank to Piraeus Bank, saying the discussions were at an "advanced stage".

SocGen added that no decision had been made by either party on a transaction, and potential terms were not disclosed.

The talks had earlier been reported by Reuters citing a source at Piraeus. (Reporting By Christian Plumb)