PARIS Feb 14 A Paris employment tribunal has awarded two Societe Generale traders 180,000 euros ($237,900) for unfair dismissal in 2009 after they complained about unpaid bonuses, their lawyer said on Tuesday.

According to sources familiar with the case and media reports, the case centred on a trade that generated $1 billion in profit for steelmaker ArcelorMittal but went unrewarded.

The ruling was earlier reported by Europe 1 radio, which said the two traders were considering an appeal because the damages were equivalent to a year's salary without bonuses.

"This (report) is correct," said the traders' lawyer, Thierry Schwarzmann, though he declined to make further comment.

A SocGen spokeswoman acknowledged the court's decision but said that the bank had stuck by its commitment to enforce the respect of internal rules and controls.

"Societe Generale acknowledges the decision ... However the bank wishes to stress that it will remain committed to enforcing the strict respect of rules and procedures relative to internal controls," she said.

Sources familiar with the case said that the parties disagreed on whether the Arcelor trade had been approved internally or not.

A spokesman for Arcelor was not immediately available for comment.

SocGen, France's second-biggest listed bank, has faced an uphill struggle to rebuild its reputation after a massive rogue trading scandal in 2008 saddled it with 4.9 billion euros in losses.