PARIS Feb 14 A Paris employment tribunal
has awarded two Societe Generale traders 180,000 euros
($237,900) for unfair dismissal in 2009 after they complained
about unpaid bonuses, their lawyer said on Tuesday.
According to sources familiar with the case and media
reports, the case centred on a trade that generated $1 billion
in profit for steelmaker ArcelorMittal but went
unrewarded.
The ruling was earlier reported by Europe 1 radio, which
said the two traders were considering an appeal because the
damages were equivalent to a year's salary without bonuses.
"This (report) is correct," said the traders' lawyer,
Thierry Schwarzmann, though he declined to make further comment.
A SocGen spokeswoman acknowledged the court's decision but
said that the bank had stuck by its commitment to enforce the
respect of internal rules and controls.
"Societe Generale acknowledges the decision ... However the
bank wishes to stress that it will remain committed to enforcing
the strict respect of rules and procedures relative to internal
controls," she said.
Sources familiar with the case said that the parties
disagreed on whether the Arcelor trade had been approved
internally or not.
A spokesman for Arcelor was not immediately available for
comment.
SocGen, France's second-biggest listed bank, has faced an
uphill struggle to rebuild its reputation after a massive rogue
trading scandal in 2008 saddled it with 4.9 billion euros in
losses.