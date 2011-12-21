(Adds details on start date, reasons for overhaul)
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS Dec 21 French bank Societe Generale
said on Wednesday it would overhaul its management
team, replacing its chief financial officer and the head of its
investment bank as it tries to restore investor confidence after
a brutal year.
The shake-up underlines the pressure facing Chief Executive
Frederic Oudea, who rose to the top spot after a major rogue
trading scandal in 2008 almost brought France's second biggest
listed bank to its knees.
The bank's shares have underperformed peers in the
year-to-date and it has had to scrap its dividend in order to
bolster loss-absorbing capital as investment banks feel the heat
from the eurozone debt crisis and looming tougher rules under
Basel III.
SocGen said its new CFO will be Bertrand Badre, who formerly
held the same post at smaller rival Credit Agricole,
which is shrinking its investment bank as part of a
back-to-basics strategy under new management.
Meanwhile, current SocGen CFO Didier Valet has been
appointed to head the corporate and investment bank, replacing
Michel Peretie, who is leaving the bank.
The moves will take effect on Jan. 3, 2012.
Peretie had been brought in by Oudea from Bear Stearns to
overhaul SocGen's investment bank -- known for its cutting edge
in equity derivatives -- which has cut down on risk but also
lost profitability as a result.
A London-based analyst said: "Probably they feel like this
is the right time to make some changes to implement further
rationalisation, creating a slightly different business in the
light of Basel 3 and all the other profitability headwinds the
banks are facing."
SocGen also said longtime executive Christophe Mianne, who
heads the bank's markets team, would become Deputy CEO of SocGen
CIB.
Several Paris-based banking sources said that CEO Oudea was
under pressure to make changes after a flare-up in the eurozone
debt crisis this summer exposed French banks' reliance on
short-term wholesale funding markets that are now all but
frozen.
SocGen in particular has been in the markets' sights because
of the relative size of its investment banking franchise and
because it is viewed as lacking in financial firepower relative
to rivals like BNP Paribas.
Year-to-date, SocGen shares have slumped 57.2 percent, worse
than a 36.7 percent fall for BNP and a 54.5 percent fall for
Credit Agricole. The STOXX Europe 600 bank index is down
33.3 percent in the same period.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Additional reporting by Christian
