LONDON Dec 23 Societe Generale has reshuffled the senior management of its corporate and investment banking unit, days after the bank said division head Michel Peretie was leaving the firm.

Ex-Bear Stearns banker Peretie, brought in to overhaul the investment bank after a rogue trading scandal in 2008 nearly brought France's second-biggest bank to its knees , will be replaced from Jan. 3 by Didier Valet, SocGen's chief financial officer.

The chief operating officer of the investment bank, Christophe Hioco, who is retiring, will leave by the end of the year and be replaced by Christophe Leblanc, who was chief operating officer for global markets.

Christophe Mianne, who will step up to be Valet's deputy, will be replaced as global head of markets by his own number two, Dan Fields, the bank said on Friday.

SocGen has also rejigged its global finance division, appointing Pierre Palmieri to succeed Jean-Luc Parer, who will be advising Valet and Mianne.

Peretie's departure came as a surprise this week, although SocGen has had a brutal year, as a spiralling euro zone debt crisis brought intense scrutiny of its funding situation, piling pressure on the bank's shares.

SocGen's shares have underperformed peers in the year to date.

Several banking sources in Paris told Reuters earlier this week that Chief Executive Frederic Oudea had been under pressure to make changes to restore investor confidence.

Along with rivals also hit by Europe's crisis, SocGen has also embarked on a plan to slash assets and is curtailing lending activities in its investment bank, particularly those in U.S. dollars. Like other banks, it is feeling the heat from looming tougher capital rules that kick in soon. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Erica Billingham)