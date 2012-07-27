* Deal to be signed in the coming days

* Name, amount not disclosed in meeting

* Sources have cited Carlyle as buyer with $700 mln price-tag

By Lionel Laurent

PARIS, July 27 French bank Societe Generale's labor unions have signed off on the sale of its Los Angeles-based asset management arm TCW, two union sources told Reuters on Friday.

The deal is at a very advanced stage and will be signed in the coming days, they said. The name of the acquirer and the price of the transaction were not disclosed at the meeting.

"The works council has met ... It is decided that we are selling TCW," said one of the sources who attended the meeting.

A SocGen spokeswoman declined to comment. France's No. 2 bank' s ability to deliver on the promised sale of business units in a bid to meet tougher capital requirements ha s remained a concern for investors even as worries about its funding which hammered SocGen shares last year have faded.

At 1430 GMT, shares of France's No. 2 bank were up 5.0 percent, at 17.82 euros ($21.92), outperforming a 2.2 percent gain for the STOXX 600 Europe banks index. S o far this year, SocGen shares are up 3.2 percent, compared with a 2.3 percent drop in the sector.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that private-equity firm Carlyle Group was in the lead to buy TCW, according to people familiar with the matter, and that the sale could fetch about $700 million.

"We are at an extremely advanced stage in the talks...The signing will likely be in the coming days," said another source.

Sources have told Reuters previously that TCW's management is leading the buyout discussions and could take an equity interest if a deal materialises.