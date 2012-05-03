PARIS May 3 French bank Societe Generale
reported a 20.1 percent fall in net profit for the
first quarter on Thursday, hit by the cost of selling assets and
other one-off charges as it sought to strengthen its balance
sheet in a slowing economy.
France's second-biggest listed bank reported quarterly net
income of 732 million euros ($963 million). Analysts had been
forecasting 748.1 million, according to the Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S average of seven estimates.
Revenue fell 4.7 percent to 6.3 billion euros. This was
better than the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate of 6.2
billion.
SocGen said it had sold 6.4 billion euros' worth of assets
during the first quarter to cut debt, which pushed up its core
European Banking Authority Tier 1 capital ratio - a key metric
of banks' ability to withstand losses - to 9.4 percent.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard; Editing by
James Regan)