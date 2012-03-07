PARIS, March 7 Societe Generale
is among financial institutions that have been contacted by U.S.
and European regulators as part of probes into the setting of
interbank lending rates, the French bank said in its annual
report.
"Societe Generale and other financial institutions have
received requests for information from U.S. and European
regulators as part of inquiries into information submitted to
the British Bankers' Association regarding the calculation of
some Libor rates and information submitted to the European
Banking Federation regarding the calculation of the Euribor
rate, in addition to operations involving derivatives indexed to
these same rates," SocGen said.
"Societe Generale is fully cooperating with these
authorities."