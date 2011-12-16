PARIS Dec 16 Societe Generale's Chief Executive Frederick Oudea said on Friday that he does not expect a credit crunch in France in 2012, adding that French banks continue to lend to each other despite strains in the interbank lending market.

"There isn't a credit crunch today in France, and our message, which I delivered yesterday in Lyon like all my colleagues are doing everywhere in France, is that there will not be a credit crunch in France in 2012," said Oudea, who is also head of the French Banking Federation, in an interview with BFM radio. (Reporting by Christian Plumb and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Elena Berton)