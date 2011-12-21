Australia shares climb on financials, energy shares; New Zealand flat
June 13 Australian shares rose after a long weekend on Tuesday, boosted by financials and energy shares, while the technology sector slid in tandem with U.S. peers.
PARIS Dec 21 French bank Societe Generale said on Wednesday it was overhauling its management team, moving Chief Financial Officer Didier Valet to replace Michel Peretie as head of its corporate and investment bank.
In another surprise move, former Credit Agricole CFO Bertrand Badre will replace Valet as SocGen CFO, the bank said in a statement.
SocGen also said veteran executive Christophe Mianne would become Deputy CEO of SocGen's corporate and investment bank. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Moody's changes outlook for Indonesian banking system to positive from stable