PARIS, March 28 Societe Generale aims
to cut the liquidity needs of its corporate and investment bank
by 50 to 60 billion euros ($79.93 billion) as it sells more
loans, the French bank said on Wednesday in a slide
presentation.
SocGen, which like other big French banks is aggressively
shrinking its balance sheet to meet tougher regulatory
requirements and cope with reduced available funding, said it
aims to cut its Basel 3 risk-weighted assets by 30 to 40 billion
euros.
SocGen, in slides provided ahead of a London presentation by
Chief Executive Frederic Oudea, also said the bank would meet
its Basel 3 capital requirement target between now and 2013.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
