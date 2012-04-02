BRIEF-JPMorgan China Region Fund says entire investment portfolio has been liquidated
* JPMorgan China Region Fund can confirm that its entire investment portfolio has now been liquidated and fund's assets are now fully in cash
PARIS, April 2 Societe Generale, France's second-biggest listed lender, on Monday announced fresh management changes at its corporate and investment bank and the merger of several divisions to help save costs in a tough environment.
Joining the investment bank's executive committee are several bankers such as Richard Paolantonacci, who heads a new unit managing balance-sheet resources, as well as Finance Director Vincent Mortier and the head of Lyxor Asset Management.
SocGen also said it was regrouping equity capital markets inssuance, M&A advisory and dedicated client services under two business lines, Corporate Finance and Financial Institutions.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* JPMorgan China Region Fund can confirm that its entire investment portfolio has now been liquidated and fund's assets are now fully in cash
MILAN, June 9 The board of regional Italian lender Banca Carige on Friday approved a no-confidence motion against Chief Executive Officer Guido Bastianini, a source close to the matter said, in a move that is likely to delay the bank's restructuring plan.