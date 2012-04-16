PARIS, April 16 Activist fund PhiTrust said on
Monday it had gathered the necessary shareholder backing to call
for a vote on the separation of chief executive and chairman
positions at French bank Societe Generale's annual
shareholder meeting.
The volatile business of corporate and investment banking is
"too risky" to be put in the hands of the combined
chairman-and-CEO position currently held by Frederic Oudea, said
Luis de Lozada, legal director for PhiTrust.
"We have the necessary capital ... We hope this resolution
will be approved," de Lozada said, adding PhiTrust had the
backing of 0.57 percent of SocGen's capital.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)